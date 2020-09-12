WAUSEON — The Fulton County commissioners have approved the use of federal CARES Act funds for the Fulton County Small Business Relief Program. This program is being coordinated between the Fulton County commissioners, Fulton County Auditor Brett Kolb and Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.
The new program will provide eligible for‐profit small businesses with up to $10,000 to cover business interruption expenses caused by the COVID‐19 pandemic. Business owners can obtain application materials from the Fulton County website at www.fultocountyoh.com and click on the Small Business Grant icon for necessary documents.
Applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. To participate in the program, the business must have less than $1 million in gross annual revenue, have 30 or fewer employees or 1099 workers as of March 22, 2020, and experienced a decrease in gross revenue due to COVID‐19.
All expenses must be related to the business interruption caused by COVID‐19 and must comply with the program guidelines. Eligible expenses may include: mortgage costs, rent or lease costs, expenses for utilities, materials and supplies related to interruption of the business caused by required closures, and personal protective equipment or other COVID‐19 related costs such as expenses related to compliance with Responsible Restart Ohio.
The application selection will be by a first‐come‐first‐served basis.
For additional information or questions email: beckygoble@fultoncountyoh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.