As winter’s road conditions begin to fade, many travelers can’t wait to hit the American highways during the spring. You can save money in your travel budget by implementing fuel-saving tips.
Check out these ideas from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence to increase your car’s miles per gallon.
Monitor Your Tires
Most modern vehicles use tire-pressure monitoring sensors to notify drivers if their tire loses the recommended amount of air. Generally, a dashboard warning light that depicts a tire with an exclamation mark in the middle will illuminate. If you notice this issue, it’s imperative to refill the compromised tire to the manufacturer’s specifications and monitor it to find out why it depleted. Often, cold weather can cause the air inside to condense and take up less space, causing a drop in the psi (pounds per square inch.)
The United States Environmental Protection Agency suggests that keeping your tires properly inflated can improve gas mileage by 0.6% and up to 3% in some cases. While the tire’s maximum pressure is typically printed on its sidewall, drivers should reference the sticker on their door jamb to find the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations.
Remove Excess Weight
Some drivers add heavy equipment and supplies to their vehicles to help gain traction and increase safety during wintry conditions. These can include snow shovels and extra blankets or clothing. However, the extra weight can significantly decrease a vehicle’s fuel economy. Once the ice and snow threat is over, remove the additional weighted items and emergency equipment.
Get a Tune-Up
Well-maintained engines are designed to operate at their peak performance. As spark plugs, coils and other critical components begin to wear, replacing the vital parts can bring your motor back to life. Consider visiting your local repair shop to get an inspection on your starting and operating system.
Follow Safe Driving Techniques
When traveling, it’s essential to anticipate incoming traffic and plan alternative routes if your main path is obstructed by an accident or highway repair. Avoiding excessive idling and stop-and-go driving can improve your vehicle’s overall fuel economy.
It would help if you also considered driving with a gentle approach. When you aggressively accelerate after a stop, vehicles require a larger gulp of fuel to meet the driver’s commands. Instead, advance higher speeds slowly and gradually meet speed limits to maximize efficiency.
