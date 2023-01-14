PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) board its their 2023 organizational meeting this week, and introduced a new member.
During the meeting Fred Manz, sales and marketing for InSource Technologies, was introduced as the latest member.
He will fill the open business and industry position that was vacated with the resignation of Larry Manz at the end of last year.
PCED Director Tim Copsey shared many current project updates against the established 2022 strategic plan goals. A plethora of information was shared with the board including updates on the county brownfield cleanup and residential blight removal, commercial properties and buildings that continue to change hands, workforce development projects and updates to municipal and township zoning maps.
Dates were shared for upcoming events, including the regional Ohio Means Jobs meeting in Van Wert (Jan. 23) and Rhodes State manufacturing consortium (Jan. 30).
Board Vice President Jim States opened the meeting and brought forward a nomination slate of 2023 officers for vote. Officers elected were:
• president, Mike Kauser, township representative on the board.
• vice president, Ryan Whitaker, Lapham-Hickey plant manager.
• secretary, Sarah Noggle, OSU Extension Office representative.
• treasurer, Jeff Mumma, of Antwerp Exchange Bank.
Board members updated the group with the current open projects for the organizations they each represent.
The next scheduled board meeting will be held on March 14.
For information about PCED and programs the office offers call 419-399-8295.
