According to one former coach and athletic director, local sports has seen its fair amount of changes in the last 10 years.
Pat Leupp, who served as a coach and AD at Liberty Center, and who is now the assistant commissioner of the NWOAL, says the changes start with the athletes themselves.
“What sticks out to me immediately is 10 years ago, everybody wanted to be involved in sports,” said Leupp. “Now, they just don’t care.”
Another change she has seen is the growth of the single-sport athletes.
“Kids wanted to play everything,” added Leupp. “Now, they are very selective.”
That’s if they want to play at all.
“I don’t know if the interest is there,” she added.
She sees the athletes as the driving force to keep sports around in the next 10 years.
“I’m a little concerned,” stated Leupp. “At some point, the kids have to decide this is important to them.”
A former athlete, coach and official has seen sports change in last decade, along with the world in general.
“The intensity is there,” said Ned Ewers. “You don’t want to lose to a friend. It’s not as friendly as it was in years past. There is difference between a friendly rivalry and hostile.”
Ewers has seen sports change into a me versus you attitude.
“That might come from the coaches,” he admitted. “Now a days, everybody is an enemy.”
Ewers has also seen a change in sportsmanship over the past years.
“There is a lack of sportsmanship,” said Ewers, who stayed busy in athletics by training new officials for the past 25-plus years. “In the past, you’d have a coach who would chew on you (during a game) then they would call you after and have them stop by your house on the way home. Now, the friendliness is out of it.”
With most people now living under stay and home conditions, Ewers is hoping that will force people to be nicer to everyone going forward.
“I think, and maybe I’m hoping, the pandemic will twist it a little bit,” Ewers said of sportsmanship coming back to sports. “Maybe it’ll make a difference.
“Maybe it’s wishful thinking in my mind. I think it’s (sports) a reflection on society overall.”
