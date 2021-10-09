Laurie Ford

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative has announced that Laura (Laurie) Ford has been hired as a full-time member service representative. Hired in late September, Laurie will be working up front and assisting members with inquires and service orders.

Laurie and her husband, Gary, reside in Continental with their four dogs.

With 17 years of experience as a 911 dispatcher for Putnam County followed by a stint with St Rita’s Communications/Dispatch, Laurie makes a perfect addition to the PPEC co-op family.

