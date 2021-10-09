PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative has announced that Laura (Laurie) Ford has been hired as a full-time member service representative. Hired in late September, Laurie will be working up front and assisting members with inquires and service orders.
Laurie and her husband, Gary, reside in Continental with their four dogs.
With 17 years of experience as a 911 dispatcher for Putnam County followed by a stint with St Rita’s Communications/Dispatch, Laurie makes a perfect addition to the PPEC co-op family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.