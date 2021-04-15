A vehicle’s braking system offers multiple warning signs when attention is required. From squeaking pads to grinding rotors, drivers typically receive generous alerts that help them prepare to invest in a replacement.
However, one aspect that is often overlooked is the brake fluids’ capacity and condition. Without this vital hydraulic fluid, the entire system can become ineffective and create a dangerous inability to stop.
You can quickly check the fluid level by looking under the hood and locating the vehicle’s master cylinder. Typically, it is located on the driver’s side, near the firewall. The reservoir’s cap will usually have “brake fluid” clearly showcased to make it simple to identify. Before topping it off, you should understand its role in your vehicle and how to ensure the system isn’t already compromised.
Brake Fluid’s Role
Your vehicle comprises numerous components that work together to complete a stop once the pedal is pressed. The non-compressible fluid can withstand the high heat that is produced in braking systems.
Its primary purpose is to travel through lines to force a caliper to push the brake pads into the disc rotor, ultimately causing the automobile to stop.
Over time, its chemical makeup can break down, allowing the hydraulic fluid to overheat and create air bubbles in the system. If ignored, this is a problematic issue as the liquid will compress the air, significantly compromising your ability to stop.
How to Check Brake Fluid
Generally, adding brake fluid to a vehicle isn’t part of routine maintenance. However, you should check the reservoir periodically to ensure it is at full capacity according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
If the system is low, it typically means a leak at a connection or throughout the brake lines. Another common reason for lack of fluid is that the brake pads require replacement.
You can check the levels by finding the master cylinder reservoir underneath the hood. Ensure it is filled to the correct minimum/maximum line inscribed on the plastic bottle. If your container is metal, you should be able to remove the cap and determine its capacity by looking inside.
