Flatrock Distillery
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Community leaders and the Henry County Chamber of Commerce were on hand Wednesday in support of the opening of Flatrock Distilling Company, 621 N. Perry St., Napoleon. Opened four years ago, the business had operated as Flatrock Brewing Co., brewing beer, before switching Oct. 1 to the distilling of moonshine liquor. Flatrock owner Lawrence Pritchard noted that the business is open to the public from 4-8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday for tasting and the purchase of bottled moonshine and related merchandise. Private groups also may schedule tours of the business at other times by calling 419-868-8114. Shown in front of the establishment are, from left: Joel Mazur, Napoleon city manager; Ross Durham, city councilman; Ray St. Clair, Flatrock’s sales manager; Lawrence Pritchard, Flatrock owner; Jason Maassel, Napoleon mayor; Joe Bialorucki, city councilman; and Joel Miller, Henry County Chamber director.

