Community leaders and the Henry County Chamber of Commerce were on hand Wednesday in support of the opening of Flatrock Distilling Company, 621 N. Perry St., Napoleon. Opened four years ago, the business had operated as Flatrock Brewing Co., brewing beer, before switching Oct. 1 to the distilling of moonshine liquor. Flatrock owner Lawrence Pritchard noted that the business is open to the public from 4-8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday for tasting and the purchase of bottled moonshine and related merchandise. Private groups also may schedule tours of the business at other times by calling 419-868-8114. Shown in front of the establishment are, from left: Joel Mazur, Napoleon city manager; Ross Durham, city councilman; Ray St. Clair, Flatrock’s sales manager; Lawrence Pritchard, Flatrock owner; Jason Maassel, Napoleon mayor; Joe Bialorucki, city councilman; and Joel Miller, Henry County Chamber director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.