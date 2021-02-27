First Insurance Group has announced its upcoming rebranding with a new look that aligns the First Insurance Group name with the recent name change of its corporate holding company to Premier Financial Corporation and banking affiliate to Premier Bank. Beginning March 1, First Insurance Group will introduce a new logo and updated look as First Insurance Group, A Premier Financial Company.
As First Insurance Group, A Premier Financial Company, continues to expand, the goal is to achieve greater name and brand recognition. The company will achieve this goal by aligning the insurance subsidiary name with the holding company name; and incorporating the Premier Bank wordmark into their new logo design. The wordmark, which is a “P” monogram, resembles a map location pin and emphasizes connectedness with people and local communities.
“Our local team and deep commitment to our clients and communities remains at the heart of our company,” said Nick Mehdikhan, president and COO, First Insurance Group.
