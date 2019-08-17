First Federal Bank will upgrade their online banking portal at First-Fed.com in support of Web Content Accessibilities Guidelines (WCAG), a series of guidelines set to improve web accessibility.
“We aim to develop and deliver solutions with our customers’ needs in mind,” said Vince Liuzzi, president at First Federal Bank. “Our ongoing efforts to serve customers of all abilities is a great example of how we are working to better serve our customers and communities.”
Later this month, First Federal Bank’s online banking login will be updated with a responsive design, creating a consistent experience across mobile, tablet and laptop/desktop devices. It also will support context-sensitive digital keyboards and touch-screen technology. These updates are useful for the visually impaired, the elderly, those who are mobility impaired and the blind.
Over the past year, the bank has made continuous updates to improve the accessibility of their website, including greater contrast in color for those who are colorblind, improved navigation for keyboard-only users, improved site title pages and accessible PDFs.
Bank customers will not be required to use new login credentials for the online banking portal.
Changes will go live for personal-banking customers on Aug. 21, and for business-banking customers on Sept. 25.
First Federal Bank operates 44 full-service branches in northwest and central Ohio, southeast Michigan and northeast Indiana, and a loan-production office in Ann Arbor, Mich.
For more information, visit the company’s website, first-fed.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.