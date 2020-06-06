DEFIANCE — First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal Bank) and Home Savings Bank, revealed this week their newly designed logo and brand identity for Premier Bank including their “Powered by People” tagline that honors the longstanding commitment both banks have to their customers, communities and employees. The combined 78 branches will begin adopting the Premier Bank name and branding platform in June and complete the transition in conjunction with full system integration from their merger in mid-July.
“The Premier Bank name and brand tells the story of two financial institutions coming together and most importantly the people who make the bank what it is,” stated Gary M. Small, President of First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank. “We are driven to do our very best for our customers, employees and communities. There’s nothing more rewarding than helping them achieve their goals. That’s what premier means to us.”
“When you pair our logo that represents connectedness with our ‘Powered by People’ tagline, you get a true feeling for our philosophy that sets us apart as a community bank,” explained Vince Liuzzi, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, Head of Community Banking. “Our unique market structure keeps the people we serve at the center of our business, and from that we find our purpose, our energy and our inspiration.”
In June, First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank customers will begin to see the launch of the Premier Bank name and brand in traditional media, digital and social media platforms. The rebranded bank website will be introduced at www.YourPremierBank.com along with an updated mobile app for First Federal Bank customers on June 19. Home Savings Bank customers will begin utilizing these digital channels after system integrations slated for mid-July. Premier Bank will be found on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram as YourPremierBank.
As part of the overall rebranding effort, First Defiance Financial Corp., holding company for First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group, will become Premier Financial Corp. on or about June 19. “As we continue to expand in new markets, we seek to achieve greater name recognition through aligning our holding company name with the name of our banking subsidiary,” explained Donald P. Hileman, CEO of First Defiance Financial Corp. and First Federal Bank.
The company’s investor relations website will be accessible at www.PremierFinCorp.com and the company’s stock will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “PFC” to coincide with the name change. Outstanding certificates for shares of the company’s stock will continue to be valid and need not be exchanged.
First Defiance Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: FDEF), headquartered in Defiance, is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. United Community Financial Corp. merged with First Defiance Financial Corp. on Jan. 31.
The combined organization operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and three wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Currently, 33 branches, three wealth offices and 11 loan production offices continue to operate as Home Savings Bank.
