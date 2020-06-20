First Defiance Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: FDEF), holding company for First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group, became Premier Financial Corp. at the close of business on Friday, to coincide with the previously announced bank name change to Premier Bank. The company’s stock will continue to be traded on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “PFC” to coincide with the name change.
“We are excited to begin trading under our new ‘PFC’ symbol and believe that the new name and ticker matches our goal of achieving greater name recognition through aligning our holding company name with the name of our banking subsidiary,” explained Donald P. Hileman, CEO. “The symbol change aligns directly with our corporate brand and will strengthen our visibility in the market, making it easier for current shareholders and prospective investors to find and follow the bank.”
The company’s investor relations website will be accessible at PremierFinCorp.com. No action is required by current shareholders relative to the name or ticker symbol change.
