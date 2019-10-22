First Defiance Financial released its third quarter earnings showing a net income of $13.2 million and total assets of $3.35 billion as of Sept. 30.
The net income was up $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2018.
“Our third quarter results reflect our company’s continued high financial performance,” said Donald P. Hileman, president and chief executive officer of First Defiance Financial Corp. “With earnings per share up 20% from the third quarter last year, our shareholders were delivered excellent results as we grew our balance sheet and maintained strong profitability.”
Net interest income for the quarter was $28.9 million, up from $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.
“Our solid loan and core deposit growth helped generate growth in net interest income despite margin compression,” said Hileman. “Year-to-date loan growth was 6.6% annualized while deposit growth was 7.1%. This growth combined with a net interest margin that remains healthy for the quarter produced a 5% increase in our net interest income over the third quarter last year.”
Non-interest income for the third quarter was $11.8 million, compared with $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking income rose to $2.8 million, up from $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Mortgage origination increased from $74 million to $126.9 million, year-over-year. As a result of the higher volumes, gains from the sale of mortgage loans increased in the third quarter of 2019 to $2.6 million from $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Mortgage loan servicing revenue was $960,000 in the third quarter of 2019, up from $929,000 in the third quarter of 2018
Service fees and other charges were $4 million in the third quarter, up from $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Insurance commissions and trust income for the third quarters 2019 and 2018 were consistent year-over-year at $3.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively.
“Key business lines drove our 16% growth in non-interest income over the third quarter last year, excluding BOLI death benefits,” said Hileman. “This growth was led by a 50% increase in mortgage banking and a 21% increase in services fees year over year.”
Non-interest expenses were $23.2 million in the third quarter, an increase from $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Compensation and benefits increased to $14.1 million, compared to $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Occupancy expense and data processing expense were $2.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.2 million and $2.2 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.
Non-performing loans totaled $14.7 million at Sept. 30, 2019, a decrease from $20.9 million for the first three quarters of 2018. In addition, First Defiance had no real estate owned at the end of the third quarter, compared to $1.7 million at Sept. 30, 2018.
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans were $10.3 million at Sept. 30, compared with $12.6 million at Sept. 30, 2018.
The third quarter 2019 results include net charge-offs of $11,000 and a provision for loan losses of $1.3 million compared with net charge-offs of $1.1 million and a provision of $1.4 million for the same period in 2018.
“We continue to be pleased with the steady improvement in our non-performing assets,” said Hileman. “Total non-performing assets including troubled debt restructurings declined 29% from last year, now representing only 0.74% of assets compared to 1.18% a year ago.”
