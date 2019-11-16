Fired Stone Tavern opened its doors Nov. 5 at Eagle Rock Golf Club, 211 Carpenter Road, and general manager Aaron Weible is reporting a successful start.
“The wood-fired pizzas are popular; they’re just nonstop,” Weible said.
In addition to the wood-fired pizzas, Fired Stone’s menu features a thick, made-for-Defiance Detroit-style pie, several salads and baskets, an array of burgers and numerous tavern snacks like poutine, fired pepperoni rolls and spicy shrimp toast. Diners can wash it all down with a brew from 4KD Crick Brewery.
If Sweetwater Chophouse, located above the tavern, is suited to an anniversary or special night out, Weible said he hopes the new eatery will be a spot for casual, family-friendly fun. What won’t change: the use of freshly cut, farm-to-table ingredients.
“We wanted to form a place that would be more of your everyday hangout,” Weible said. “We wanted a place where people could come with their families, bring their kids.”
Indeed, from the sundae bar and heap of board games, to the oversized scratch paper on the wall just waiting to be covered in doodles, it’s clear the younger crowd is more than welcome at Fired Stone Tavern.
Weible calls it “eatertainment.” There are even two menu options, the Blackjack pizza and Yahtzee burger, that come served with a chance to win the item free by drawing a lucky hand, or rolling the dice.
Inside, bright graffiti murals add to the urban-industrial feel, and a custom, tiled pizza oven completes the look.
“Business has been great,” Weible said. “We’ve had a wait pretty much every night, except for Monday when it snowed.”
As such, Weible said he’s already planning certain menu tweaks to suit diners’ tastes, including even more wing options.
Fired Stone Tavern is open Monday through Friday from 2-11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Carryout is available. The restaurant can be reached by calling 419-785-4015.
