Many people have saved regularly into a company 401k or other savings account throughout their working career. Now that they are approaching retirement age, they may be facing a host of common questions.
Have I saved enough to retire in some comfort?
When should I retire and begin drawing Social Security?
How do I convert the money I have saved over all these years into financial products that can generate revenue throughout retirement?
“Everybody should have a financial advisor,” said Jeremy Otte, a local financial advisor with Edward Jones. “Whether it is starting your retirement savings plan, saving in a 529 account for your children’s education or preparing for retirement a year or so out.
“We do this every day and we can answer those questions,” added Otte. “We help people get from point A to point B with their finances.”
There are some frequently heard concerns from those seeking financial advice.
“You don’t have to have buckets of money to get started in the process of saving and investing wisely,” said Otte. “We get people who come in and don’t know where to start when it comes to retirement plans or rollovers of retirement savings accounts. We do this every day and can answer those questions for folks.”
The biggest fear that people approaching retirement have is the doubt that they have saved enough.
“What we generally find out once we start looking into their financial situation is they may be surprised by their retirement prospects,” said Otte. “A lot can depend on what the client has envisioned retirement to be. If you want to travel four times a year, you obviously need to have more saved up.
“I would encourage everybody to look at their own situation and figure out retirement goals and what they want their money to do for them. It is never too late to get started with financial planning.”
Getting started on your financial planning is as simple as picking up the telephone.
“We do an initial phone call just to see what the client is looking for,” said Otte. “That usually takes no more than 15 minutes and then, if they would like, we will set up a visit in our office or by Zoom, if the client is more comfortable doing the meeting that way. We can be as hands on or hands off as our clients wish us to be with their plans.”
