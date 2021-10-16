U-Haul Company of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc. ihas announced that The Final Touch AutoSpa Ltd., 1129 Holgate Ave., has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Defiance community.

Final Touch AutoSpa, owned by Michael Minch, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:30-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Closed for lunch 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.

U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

