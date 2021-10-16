U-Haul Company of Massachusetts and Ohio Inc. ihas announced that The Final Touch AutoSpa Ltd., 1129 Holgate Ave., has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Defiance community.
Final Touch AutoSpa, owned by Michael Minch, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:30-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Closed for lunch 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership.
U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.