NAPOLEON — Filling Homes received an unexpected delivery of mobile scaffolding from Granite Industries Inc. recently. Company representative, Jeff Bostelman, made a surprise delivery of the unit to Filling Homes’ maintenance department, who had seen it during a recent search for scaffolding needed to complete projects at the organization’s base facility located on Ohio 108 south of Napoleon. This electric, motorized work platform was passed over at the time due to the cost.
Bostleman came up with the idea to donate the item and presented the situation to Granite Industries owner, Steve Wyse. He agreed that they would like to see the equipment put to good use and decided to donate the mobile scaffolding, which has a retail value of $5,000.
This equipment will make it possible for Filling Homes’ maintenance crew to complete tasks that include maintaining outdoor and gymnasium lighting safely and conveniently. The scaffolding is easily transportable, so it can be used throughout Filling Homes’ other facilities as well.
