WAUSEON — Fulton County Health Center, a 25 bed critical access hospital, along with a long term care facility and provider based healthcare system has continued to grow to meet the needs of our surrounding communities. This past year was been no different as in December of 2020 we completed the construction of our state-of-the-art FCHC Rehabilitation Center replacing the old rehab area inside FCHC. The 11,000 square foot facility is located on the north end of our main campus at 719 South Shoop Ave. in Wauseon.
“Our new Rehab Center is a very important addition to our growing campus,” says Patti Finn, FCHC CEO. “The building and its features were specifically planned and built to provide the unique therapeutic services required by therapy patients
The new Rehab Center features many therapy areas for a variety of Physical, Speech and Occupational Therapy needs. A dedicated gym occupies a significant portion of the facility and includes new high-tech workout equipment, treadmills, recumbent cross trainers and walking track. Other pieces of therapy equipment are situated near windows on the perimeter of the gym to allow patients a view of the outside.
A supported ambulation system for patients who have balance problems is available that includes a 48-foot-long metal ceiling track with cables that attach to a safety vest worn by the patient. The track extends over a treadmill, to allow walking on the treadmill without the fear of falling.
The Center also offers a dedicated vestibular room to help patients with dizziness or balance issues to strengthen their sensory systems and improve their balance. The facility’s carpeting can also assist with balance therapy includes an outline of a balance beam for working to improving balance, an agility ladder design, along with a circle and square that uses multi-colored sections for patients to do tapping exercises with their toes. These patterns in the carpet give patients the confidence to do therapy without the fear of falling.
Our pediatrics room helps young patients with sensory and gross motor delays. It includes the capability for ceiling-mounted monkey bars, swings and a ladder. Part of the room is set up for fine motor activities. The walls and floor are cushioned for their protection.
Aquatics Therapy has an in-ground therapeutic pool with an underwater treadmill and resistance jets. Underwater video capabilities can record a patient’s gait or swim stroke which can be used by staff to help the patient improve. A lift chair can assist individuals with difficulty getting into the water.
Occupational therapists have a fully functioning kitchen area to help patients who due to a stroke or accident have difficulty performing daily tasks. A training bathroom with full bathtub is also available to help those who need to practice transferring in and out of a bathtub.
As we move into 2021 and beyond, Fulton County Health Center remains committed to growing to meet the areas healthcare needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.