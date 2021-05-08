Andrew Farnham

ANDREW FARNHAM

 oder@crescent-news.com

BRYAN — More than 400 member-owners and guests attended North Western Electric Cooperative’s (NWEC) drive-through annual meeting at their Bryan office Saturday morning, April 17. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, everyone had to remain in their vehicles.

Trustee election voting was also held online from March 19-April 16 at noon. A total of 359 votes were submitted by member-owners who could not attend the meeting but utilized voting through their secure online SmartHub account.

All member-owners who participated in their annual meeting (either by attending the drive-thru or casting their ballot) were entered to win a grand prize $500 bill credit or one of eighty-five $85 bill credits. Robin L. Kurtz was the $500 grand prize bill credit winner.

Election results

Each board candidate was permitted to have one member representative observe the ballot collection during the drive-thru and vote counting process.

Current board chairman Andy Farnham, representing District 1 (Florence, Northwest, and St. Joseph townships in Williams County) was re-elected to serve another term on the NWEC board of trustees. No nominating petitions were received for District 2; therefore, the incumbent, Mitchel Headley, was elected by affirmation and did not appear on the ballot. (District 2 represents Hicksville and Milford townships in Defiance County, as well as Carryall Township in Paulding County.)

The full board can be viewed online at www.nwec.com/board-trustees

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments