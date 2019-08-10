Farmers & Merchants State Bank donated $2,500 and is one of the sponsors of Defiance Rib Fest, set to take place Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance. Pictured here are Shaun Mack (left), community relationship banker for Farmers & Merchants State Bank; Mandi Kissner, board president of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau; and Dave Gerken, SVP/commercial banker for Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
Farmers & Merchants sponsors Defiance Rib Fest
