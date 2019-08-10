Rib Fest donation
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau

Farmers & Merchants State Bank donated $2,500 and is one of the sponsors of Defiance Rib Fest, set to take place Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance. Pictured here are Shaun Mack (left), community relationship banker for Farmers & Merchants State Bank; Mandi Kissner, board president of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau; and Dave Gerken, SVP/commercial banker for Farmers and Merchants State Bank.

