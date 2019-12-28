ARCHBOLD — The board of directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. announced recently that it has approved a 6.7% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend.
The new cash dividend has been raised to 16 cents per share from the previous dividend of 15 cents and represents the 25th consecutive annual increase in the company’s regular dividend payment since 1994.
The fourth-quarter dividend is payable Jan. 20 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31.
Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer, stated: “F&M has a strong history of returning capital to shareholders and our annual dividend payment has increased for 25 consecutive years. This is a testament to our strong financial and operating performance, as well as our board of director’s commitment to create value for shareholders.”
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.6 billion at Sept. 30. Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana since 1897.
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services though its 30 offices.
