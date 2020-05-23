ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, announced for the fourth straight year that it has been named to American Banker magazine’s Top 200 publicly traded community banks and thrifts. The listing is based on a three-year average return on equity as of Dec. 31, 2019.
“It is an honor to again be named to American Banker’s Top 200 community banks list,” said Lars Eller, president and CEO. “We are proud to be listed with such quality banks across the country. Our mission is to nurture lasting relationships with our customers, communities and shareholders. We feel this honor is a reflection of the efforts of our talented team of bankers across our company.”
