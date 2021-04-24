ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. this week reported financial results for the 2021 first quarter ended March 31.
2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include: net income increased 19.6% to $4.9 million; earnings increased 18.9% to $0.44 per basic and diluted share; net interest income after provision for loan losses increased by 5.7% to $13.3 million, which included a $0.3 million increase in the first quarter provision for loan losses; noninterest income increased 59.9% to $5 million; first quarter after-tax income benefited from $0.5 million of accelerated fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”); strong organic growth supported a 7.1% increase in net total loans and a 24.8% increase in total deposits; originated $43.5 million of new loans under the latest Paycheck Protection Program, helping F&M protect over 18,000 jobs throughout the program; return on average tangible equity increased to 10.1% from 9.13% for the first quarter last year; loans 30 days past due to total loans, excluding COVID related loans, was only 0.18%; new full-service office in Fort Wayne opened in 2021 second quarter.
“2021 is off to a strong start as our markets emerge from the COVID-19 crisis and we continue to focus on providing local services and leading financial products to our retail, commercial, and agriculture customers,” said Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer. “As a result, we are gaining market share and benefitting from robust growth in loans, deposits, and noninterest income, which have helped us successfully offset higher provision for loan losses and operating expenses during the 2021 first quarter. I am grateful to our team members who continue to work diligently and support the financial needs of our local customers and communities.”
“The acquisition of Ossian Financial Services is expected to close in the coming weeks, and we are well positioned to quickly integrate Ossian into F&M’s platform. Once completed, we expect the acquisition will add approximately $122 million in assets to F&M and will begin contributing to earnings in 2021. In addition, we expect to see the benefit to noninterest expense of our office realignment strategy over the next several quarters, and we will use a portion of the savings to reinvest in expanding our digital and online offerings.”
Net income for the 2021 first quarter ended March 31 was $4.9 million, compared to $4.1 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2021 first quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.37 for the same period last year.
At March 31, total deposits were $1.684 billion, an increase of 24.8% from March 31, 2020, and an increase of 5.5% from December 31, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, and the benefits of PPP activity. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Total loans, net at March 31, 2021, increased 7.5% or by $94 million to $1.342 billion, compared to $1.248 billion at March 31, 2020, and up from $1.303 billion at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued strong organic loan growth. In addition, during the 2021 first quarter, the Company processed $57.5 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received and originated $43.5 million of new PPP loans, resulting in a total of $12.777 million of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio.
“Since the start of the crisis, we strengthened our relationships by increasing the amount of financial relief, assistance, and advice we are providing customers,” said Eller. “During the first quarter, we processed more than 1,200 new PPP loans, and throughout the PPP process, we have helped our small business customers protect more than 18,000 jobs within our markets.”
“Our local relationships continue to produce strong organic growth, and loans not including PPP loans, increased nearly 2.3% during the 2021 first quarter. We are experiencing organic loan growth across our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan markets, due to our recently opened LPOs and our strong, experienced, and local lenders. Our agriculture portfolios are also demonstrating compelling growth and strong asset performance as farmers benefit from robust market dynamics.”
“2021 is expected to be a transformative year for F&M,” said Eller. “Throughout the year, we will focus on executing our strategic plan, completing and integrating the Ossian acquisition, integrating last year’s acquisition of Adams County Financial Resources, achieving the benefits from our office realignment program, and driving strong organic growth by supporting our local communities. I am proud of our continued strong performance and excited to update shareholders in the coming quarters on the progress we are making.”
Total stockholders’ equity increased 4.4% to $246.8 million at March 31, from $236.5 million at March 31, 2020.
For the 2021 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.17 per share, which is a 6.3% increase over the 2020 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M has increased the annual cash dividend for 26 consecutive years. For the 2021 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 38.48% compared to 43.07% for the same period last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.