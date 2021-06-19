ARCHBOLD — The board of directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $2 billion at March 31, 2021, has announced that it has approved the company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2021.

