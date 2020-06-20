ARCHBOLD — The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.7 billion at March 31, announced that it has approved the company’s quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 20 to shareholders of record as of June 29.
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties in northwest Ohio. In northeast Indiana, offices are located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.
