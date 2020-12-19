ARCHBOLD — The board of directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.83 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, announced that it has approved the company’s quarterly cash dividend of 17 cents per share. The fourth quarter dividend represents a 6.3% increase over the 2019 fourth quarter dividend and is payable on Jan. 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 29, 2020.

