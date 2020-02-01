ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants State Bank has announced recent changes in personnel.
Amy Cover has been appointed vice president and marketing manager. She has been with the bank since 2009. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Defiance College, and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis. Cover also earned an executive leadership certificate from the University of Wisconsin School of Business.
She resides in Archbold with her husband and four children.
Rex Rice has been appointed as the chief lending officer at the bank. Rice will replace Todd Graham, who retired in January. Graham joined the bank in 2008.
Rice has been with the bank since 1981 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis. Rice will oversee a $1.2 billion loan portfolio with 32 commercial and agriculture lenders in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
