ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., has reported financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended March 31.
Highlights include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
• net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 9.6% to $21.7 million.
• adopted CECL accounting standards, which led to a one-time adjustment to equity of $3.4 million, net of tax.
• net income of $6.5 million, compared to $8.1 million.
• earnings were 47 cents per basic and diluted share, compared to 62 cents per basic and diluted share.
• total loans increased 24.7% to a record $2.447 billion.
• organic loan growth of 19.4%, excluding PPP loans and the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition.
• total assets increased 14.3% to a record $3.07 billion, and up 1.8% from Dec. 31.
• deposits increased 11.5% to a record $2.51 billion, and up 1.8% from Dec. 31.
• uninsured deposits to total deposits of approximately 18% at March 31.
• strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 10.1% to $7.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans.
• net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%.
• allowance for credit losses, with the accretable yield adjustment from recent acquisitions, of 319.22% of nonperforming loans.
“F&M’s increased scale, strong balance sheet, and highly profitable financial model supports our growth initiatives, while providing us with the flexibility to invest across our business and return capital to shareholders,” stated Lars B. Eller, president and chief executive officer. “Despite increased economic volatility, we remain focused on executing our new three-year strategic growth plan and I am pleased with the progress we are making.’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.