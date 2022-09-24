ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants State Bank (F&M) has announced the appointment of Eric Faust as the senior vice president and chief risk officer (CRO).
F&M also has announced that Benét Rupp, chief administrative officer, has been promoted to executive vice president.
“We remain focused on building, developing and retaining a team of highly motivated, skilled and committed people and we are pleased to welcome Eric to our executive team,” stated Lars Eller, president and CEO. “Eric’s proven track record and experience managing finance, IT, compliance and enterprise risk management functions will add immediate value to F&M.”
As CRO, Faust will serve on the executive team and be responsible for the company’s enterprise and regulatory risk management functions.
Faust has held multiple roles within the banking industry and most recently held the position of first vice president, director of risk management at Northstar Financial Group in Wyoming, Mich. He was previously an examination manager for the State of Michigan, Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
Faust has an MBA from Davenport University and a BS in business administration from Central Michigan University.
Since joining the company in 2019, Rupp has been an instrumental member of the company’s executive team, leading a strategy aligned with F&M’s vision, mission and values, according to an F&M press release. In June, she was promoted to chief administrative officer, managing F&M’s operations, HR, strategic planning and product development functions.
Rupp joined F&M in 2019 as chief people officer, and has over 32 years of HR, consulting, and progressive leadership experience.
She has an MBA from The University of Toledo and a BS in I/O Psychology from Bowling Green State University.
“I am happy to announce the promotion of Benét Rupp to executive vice president/chief administrative officer,” noted Eller. “Benét’s experience with and dedication to F&M has been exemplary. This marks Benét’s second promotion in less than a year, and I am extremely proud of her increasing leadership within F&M.”
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services.
It has Ohio locations in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties. And in northeast Indiana, F&M has offices in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties with loan production offices in Oxford; West Bloomfield, Mich.; and Muncie, Ind.
