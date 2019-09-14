NAPOLEON — Leaders Farms Fall Adventures will return to northwest Ohio next week for its 23rd season, complete with a pumpkin cannon, zip line, hayrides, gem mining and much more.
More than 25 autumn-themed activities are planned, including the return of the farm’s seven-acre corn maze, which was Ohio’s first.
The 2019 season will open with a dedication to American heroes. All members of the U.S. military (including retired, active duty, veterans and their dependents), as well as firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMS personnel will receive free general admission to the corn maze and barnyard Sept. 20-22. (Valid identification is required, and the offer applies to opening weekend only.)
Leaders Farms is located on Township Road 16, one mile west of Napoleon and south of U.S. 24.
This year, a “FarmCade” has been added to the barnyard, with games for the whole family.
“Attendance varies every year, but when the sun shines and the rain stays away, we get very busy,” said event organizer Kristin Leaders.
Fall Adventures will be open weekends from Sept. 20-Oct. 27. Hours of operation for opening weekend are Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, 2-10 p.m.; and Sunday, 2-6 p.m.
General admission is $10 per person, with children 4 and under free. Most activities are included with general admission. Group rates and extras are available. For a complete list of activities and ticket options, visit leadersfarms.com.
