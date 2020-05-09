BRYAN — Fairview High School senior Adriana Roth was awarded a $1,400 scholarship in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Children of Members scholarship competition.
Roth, the daughter of Charles and Jennifer Roth of Ney, was sponsored by North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC).
Twenty-four students representing each of Ohio’s electric distribution cooperatives competed for $41,800 in scholarship awards. Finalists competed in local scholarship competitions before advancing to the statewide competition.
Each year, NWEC’s scholarship applications become available in December. Visit NWEC’s website at https://nwec.com/justforkids for a full list of youth opportunities.
