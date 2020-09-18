ARCHBOLD — The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with assets of $1.8 billion at June 30, on Friday announced that it has approved a 6.3% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend.
The new cash dividend has been raised to $0.17 per share from the previous dividend of $0.16 and represents the 26th consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment since 1994. The third quarter dividend is payable on Oct. 20 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 29, 2020.
Lars B. Eller, president and chief executive officer stated: “F&M’s strong financial position has allowed us to support our communities, customers, and employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As we navigate this challenging period, we believe it is also important to support our shareholders by increasing our quarterly dividend payment. I am proud of our recent operating and financial accomplishments as well as our commitment to create long-term value for shareholders.”
