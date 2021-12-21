ARCHBOLD — The board of directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with total assets of $2.22 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, today announced that it has approved an 11.8% year-over-year increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend.
The new cash dividend has been raised to $0.19 per share from the previous dividend of $0.18 and represents the second quarterly increase this year in the Company’s regular dividend. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on Jan. 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 28, 2021.
Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Today’s announcement reflects the positive momentum underway at F&M, as well as the benefits our recent acquisitions are having on earnings. I am extremely proud of our long-standing track record of dividend increases. As our scale and profitability continues to grow, we are committed to returning additional capital to our shareholders.”
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. It has locations in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and there are loan production offices in West Bloomfield, Mich., Muncie, Ind., and Oxford, Ohio.
