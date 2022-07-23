ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., has reported financial results for the 2022 second quarter and year-to-date June 30.
Second quarter financial and operating highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
• net income increased 66.0% to a quarterly record of $8.3 million, from $5 million.
• earnings increased 43.2% to $0.63 per basic and diluted share, from $0.44 per basic and diluted share.
• average shares outstanding increased 16.8% as a result of the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank acquisition.
• efficiency rate improved to 50.17%.
• organic loan growth of 19.9%, excluding PPP loans and loan balances at time of acquisitions.
• total loans were a record of $2.035 billion and increased 9.6% from $1.857 billion at Dec. 31.
• total assets increased 23.4% to $2.675 billion.
• deposits increased 20% to $2.224 billion.
• strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 25.4% to $5.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans.
• net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, the fifth consecutive quarter at or below 0.00%.
• return on average equity, increased to 11.66% from 8%.
• return on average tangible equity, based on regulatory calculations, increased to 14.72% from 10.26% on a year-over-year basis.
“Our record second quarter financial and operating performance reflects the benefits of our organic and acquisition growth strategies, excellent asset quality, and focus on controlling expenses and driving efficiencies,” stated Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer. “The growth we are experiencing across our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets is encouraging, which we believe is a result of our desire to help our retail, commercial and agricultural customers realize their best lives. Loans increased organically by $237.1 million, or 19.9% on a year-over-year basis and are up 9.6% from Dec. 31, 2021.”
“In April 2022, we formally honored F&M’s 125th anniversary, which included activities that recognized the efforts and support of our communities, customers, employees, and shareholders,” he added. “We are looking forward to building a sustainable business for the next 125 years by investing in our team, innovating our organization, providing our local communities with best-in-class service, and expanding our franchise to new markets. In June 2022, we restructured our leadership team, and added new capabilities and functions that will help us manage and lead a larger organization. We also continue to pursue opportunities for de novo growth. Expansion plans underway include new full-service offices that are expected to open over the next 12 months in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Toledo as well as an office relocation in Auburn, Ind.”
