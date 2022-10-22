ARCHBOLD — (Globe Newswire) — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., has reported financial results for the 2022 third quarter and year-to-date Sept. 30.
Third-quarter financial highlights:
• net income increased 51.3% to a quarterly record of $9.0 million, from $5.9 million.
• earnings increased 28.3% to $0.68 per basic and diluted share, from $0.53 per basic and diluted share.
• average shares outstanding increased 16.7% as a result of the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank acquisition.
• efficiency rate improved to 51.19% for the 2022 third quarter, and 53.16% for the 2022 nine months.
• organic loan growth of 21.3%, excluding PPP loans and loan balances at time of acquisitions.
• total loans were a record of $2.143 billion and increased 15.4% from $1.857 billion at Dec. 31, 2021.
• total assets increased 25.5% to a record $2.784 billion.
• deposits increased 22.3% to $2.283 billion.
• strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 12.5% to $5.5 million, or 0.26% of total loans.
• net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, the sixth consecutive quarter at or below 0.00%.
• return on average equity, increased to 12.53% from 9.32%.
• return on average tangible equity, based on regulatory calculations, increased to 15.5% from 12.23% on a year-over-year basis.
• 2022 third-quarter cash dividend increased by 16.7% year-over-year to $0.21 per share.
• Eric Faust named senior vice president and chief risk officer of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
• Benét Rupp, chief administrative officer, promoted to executive vice president.
• completed the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition on Oct. 1.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.