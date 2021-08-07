ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the parent holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, this week announced the completion of a private placement of $35 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due July 30, 2031 to various accredited investors. The price for the notes was 100% of the principal amount of the notes. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including financing acquisitions and organic growth.
Interest on the notes will accrue at a rate equal to (i) 3.25% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, the five-year anniversary, payable semi-annually in arrears, and (ii) a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be the Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the notes), plus a spread of 263 basis points from and including the five-year anniversary until maturity, payable quarterly in arrears. Beginning on or after the fifth anniversary of the issue date through maturity, the notes may be redeemed, at the company’s option, on any scheduled interest payment date. Any redemption will be at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
“I am pleased to announce the successful completion of our subordinated note offering,” said Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This additional capital will allow us to continue to execute on our long-term strategic growth plan, including pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand into new markets and financing organic growth. This non-dilutive capital strengthens our already strong capital position.”
