BRYAN — North Western Electric Cooperative’s (NWEC) system engineer Chris Everetts and subsidiary NW Ohio Propane’s (NWOP) operations director David Dietsch recently graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of leaders.
NWOP, which opened in 2017, is a subsidiary company of NWEC, providing a variety of propane services to residential, agricultural, industrial and commercial customers in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana and southern Michigan.
The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by NWEC’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two assessments and a capstone project. Coursework focused on coaching employees, managing conflict, adapting communication approaches, carrying out difficult conversations and delivering results.
NWEC and NWOP invest in training and development with the goal of serving members and customers with top talent and skills, said CEO Darin Thorp.
“We’re not just a power provider — we’re here to make this area an even better place to live, work and serve,” Thorp said. “That means investing in our employees and making sure we’re providing the best possible community services. We’re proud of Chris and David for their accomplishment, and we’re pleased to have them both on our staff.”
Everetts has been with NWEC since December 2015, while Dietsch has been with NWOP since February 2017. Both are natives of Edgerton.
Bryan-based NWEC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric utility serving nearly 5,900 consumers in Williams, Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties.
