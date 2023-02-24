PAULDING — The Paulding County Land Reutilization Committee (land bank) recently met for its February meeting.
The group was updated on “brownfield” cleanup projects in the county by Matt Wagner of the environmental remediation company Tetra Tech. He is the Ohio brownfield remediation program’s EPA consultant.
Several sites have former business functions, including the Paulding Theatre and adjoining Noneman building, the 30-acre former Grizzley Asbestos Brake manufacturing facility, the 30-acre former Stokely Manufacturing facility, the Antwerp Park Station bar building demolition and the Antwerp Sunoco gas station on West River Street in addition to the Grover Hill depot building.
Some of these properties are awaiting final approval from Ohio EPA on testing, although the Grizzley property has been given the go-ahead, according to a news release issued by Paulding County’s economic development director, Tim Copsey.
The EPA testing determined the required soil cap over all buried contaminants is solid and in place, he noted.
The group awaits approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to level ponds on the site.
In addition to committee members and Wagner, another guest at the land bank meeting was Estee Miller of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) in Defiance.
Miller updated the committee on many of the Ohio blight program properties and introduced several agenda items that required decision and further discussion. In addition, some of the projects needed legal advice from Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
New business included updates from Tetra Tech and MVPO in regard to communication from state officials in Columbus about the potential of remaining brownfield funds being made available per county, and if a new round of funding will be issued with the next state budget.
Conversation then noted a recent downtown Paulding apartment fire, and carried over into several potential properties around the county to review for remediation in the future.
For more information about Paulding County’s land reutilization committee or donating available properties, contact the county treasurer’s office 419-399-8281.
