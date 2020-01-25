MAUMEE — The Mannik & Smith Group Inc. (MSG) has named Defiance native Patrick Etchie, AICP, as an associate in the firm, made effective Jan. 1.
Etchie, who graduated from Defiance High School in 1986, specializes in project funding strategies and planning services at MSG and has been with the firm for nearly 27 years.
In his position, Etchie works with clients to identify funding sources, as well as innovative funding strategies, for infrastructure improvements. In the past 20 years, he has helped clients obtain more than $175 million in funding for projects throughout Ohio and Michigan.
Etchie also develops transportation feasibility studies, safety studies, comprehensive planning documents and environmental NEPA documentation.
MSG recognizes associates as accomplished, senior-level professionals who have demonstrated leadership in technical, business development and/or project management excellence. Candidates are nominated by MSG shareholders and elected by the board.
A graduate of the University of Toledo with master’s and bachelor’s degrees in geography and planning, Etchie is a certified planner by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). He is a member of the American Planning Association (APA) and serves as director of the northwest Ohio section of APA Ohio and as a board member of APA Ohio.
MSG, named one of Engineering News-Record‘s top 500 design firms, employs a staff of 350 in 14 office locations.
The firm provides civil, structural, geotechnical and transportation engineering, as well as environmental services, landscape architecture, surveying services, plus construction engineering, inspection and materials testing throughout Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia.
