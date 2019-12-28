PAYNE — A roughly $1.5 million investment by Lippert Components Inc. (LCI) in equipment at Taylor Made Glass Plant will bring 40 new jobs here, according to company reps.
Since purchasing the family-owned business last year, LCI has made significant financial investments into plant upgrades. This year saw the installation of a cutting-edge digital printer and the addition of two glass fabrication cut and edge lines.
Taylor Made will obsolete its old silk-screening processes within the next two months and replace them with new technology.
The high-tech digital printer and new equipment coming online will help the plant compete in the competitive world market of curved tempered safety glass.
Taylor Made produces glass products and window systems for the marine, construction, agricultural and sport utility markets.
The next step for the Payne facility begins in early 2020. Taylor Made is combining its current glass-tempering business with a portion of the company’s windshield-assembly business. The move makes way for new business opportunities at its Kendallville, Ind., plant and brings 40 new jobs to Payne in the process.
Brian Lichty, the plant’s general manager, said he expects to begin hiring in January, with the positions coming online in February.
LCI reported making additional investments in its team members and community. The plant has a dedicated development coach who works with young and seasoned leaders alike, and also employs a dream manager who helps team members identify their dreams and develop a plan for achieving them.
Additionally, the company has set a goal of performing 100,000 hours of community service.
Lippert Components Inc. is the wholly-owned subsidiary of LCI Industries, headquartered in Elkhart, Ind. It is a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries.
