PAULDING — There have been a lot of changes in law enforcement in the last decade. What’s “trending” is always a big concern.
“For law enforcement (the biggest challenge is) trying to keep up with the changing drug trends and enforcement of them, as well as violent crime investigations,” said Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
Landers has been sheriff in the county since 2013, and part of law enforcement since the 1990s. While keeping up with drug trends has been an ongoing focus of officers, there have been some other significant beneficial changes in enforcement in the last decade — in one word, equipment.
“We have equipment just to test narcotics and to keep our people safe,” Landers said, adding that a lot of it is quite costly. “That’s as expensive as a new cruiser.”
It isn’t just new equipment for drugs that has been a significant change. The Internet has provided its own benefits and challenges.
“Over the last 10 years, the Internet has become so prevalent in criminal enterprises,” Landers said. “We had to get the staff to understand how to investigate and process different crimes involved in technology. I believe that (technological crimes) will get worse in the next 10 years.”
One example of a technological crime is telephone and Internet scams.
“Telephone scams are huge for us,” Landers said. “Not many people report it. We do have some folks that do report it and the monetary loss is just devastating.”
There are even financial scams coming from foreign countries, which make it difficult to investigate and prosecute.
Another aspect of technology for law enforcement is social media with people selling stolen objects, making threats and more.
“It absorbs a lot of our time,” Landers said.
Keeping up with technology and those crimes associated with it will be the biggest challenge going forward, he said.
It takes a lot of funding to keep up with those challenges. More funding means more resources to combat different crimes.
“Funding controls equipment purchased, training of people and even having the people needed to combat the issues,” Landers said.
He noted the county is “blessed” to have one person strictly dedicated to tech crimes.
“It’s a funding issue or we’d have two (people),” Landers said. “We have equipment too, but there is better (tech) out there.”
More funding for the department would make things better, ideally. However, there isn’t a lot of money out there.
“We have a major decrease (in funding) this year,” Landers said, adding he’s watching expenses very closely each month.
He said the federal government has stated it has millions of dollars available, but wants to invest it in rehabilitation rather than law enforcement.
“We have to do enforcement with less and less,” Landers said.
He did state that there are some good people at the Statehouse that are great supporters of law enforcement, but there is only so much money.
“We’re tasked with doing the best we can with what we can,” he said.
