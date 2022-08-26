Inc. magazine revealed that Keller Logistics Group and Keller Freight Solutions are both on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
The list represents a look at the most successful companies within independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“Making the Inc. 5000 list is a really big deal,” stated Keller Freight Solutions president, Brent McDade. “And to have made it on that list twice in the last three years is a testament to our team, our culture and the support system we have here at Keller Freight Solutions. And the best part is we’re poised for continued growth to hopefully stay on that list for years to come.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” stated Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31.
The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.
Keller Logistics Group is a diversified family-owned business based in Defiance. Keller Logistics Group started out as a single truck and trailer trucking company over 40 years ago, and now is an asset-based 3PL (third-party logistics provider) dedicated to serving the transportation, warehousing, distribution and contract packaging needs of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers across the U.S.
