PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is looking for professional individuals to run for the board of trustees and help shape the strategic direction of the co-op. Three seats are up for re-election within Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC)’s territory. The upcoming 2022 election will be for districts 2, 4, and 5:
District 2: Seat held by incumbent William Dowler, who is running for re-election — represents Van Wert County.
District 4 (open seat with no incumbent): Seat being vacated by Jay Dangler, who is NOT running for re-election — represents Emerald, Jackson, Blue Creek, and Paulding Townships in Paulding County; Delaware township in Defiance County.
District 5: Seat held by incumbent Steven McMichael, who is running for re-election — represents Maumee, Adams, Jefferson, and Jackson Townships in Allen County, Indiana
Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory.
“The trustees have a great deal of responsibilities, and that is why it is important to have highly qualified individuals run for the board,” said President and CEO George Carter. “The trustees are responsible for establishing, reviewing, and revising corporate policies and identifying strategic initiatives to ensure that service to the PPEC membership remains foremost in mind.”
If interested in running for a trustee seat, you must be a member of PPEC and must complete a petition form, which requires obtaining 20 signatures from members in the district from which you reside. Petition forms can be picked up using the drive-through window at PPEC’s office located at 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding, or can also be downloaded online at www.PPEC.coop/run-board. Interested members can also call the office to have a petition packet mailed to them. Petitions must be returned to the co-op office no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2021.
The official ballots will be mailed to members in districts 2, 4, and 5 in February. The winners of the election will be announced at the co-op’s virtual annual meeting on March 19. Call PPEC at 800-686-2357 for more information.
