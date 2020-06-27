Financial-services firm Edward Jones ranked No. 1 among investment firms for customer experience in the U.S. Customer Experience Index, 2020. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has received the highest spot on the CX Index among investment firms from Forrester Research, an independent research firm.
Forrester’s Customer Experience Index methodology measures how well a brand’s customer experience creates and sustains the loyalty of its customers.
In addition to the No. 1 ranking overall, Edward Jones finished highest in the categories of customer service and clear communications among investment firms. And the likelihood of recommending their investment firm was highest among Edward Jones clients.
The ranking was based on responses from 15,765 U.S. individuals measuring 21 brands in the investment firm industry. The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of the experiences with the brands in the survey.
“The consistent high performers in the CX Index know their customers, allowing them to consistently meet their customers’ needs and make them happy,” according to the Forrester report.
The Defiance Edward Jones financial advisors are Jeremy Otte, Matt Schmenk, Blake Sizemore and Tyler Strauer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.