Financial-services firm Edward Jones ranked No. 1 among investment firms for customer experience in the U.S. Customer Experience Index, 2020. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has received the highest spot on the CX Index among investment firms from Forrester Research, an independent research firm.

Forrester’s Customer Experience Index methodology measures how well a brand’s customer experience creates and sustains the loyalty of its customers.

In addition to the No. 1 ranking overall, Edward Jones finished highest in the categories of customer service and clear communications among investment firms. And the likelihood of recommending their investment firm was highest among Edward Jones clients.

The ranking was based on responses from 15,765 U.S. individuals measuring 21 brands in the investment firm industry. The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of the experiences with the brands in the survey.

“The consistent high performers in the CX Index know their customers, allowing them to consistently meet their customers’ needs and make them happy,” according to the Forrester report.

The Defiance Edward Jones financial advisors are Jeremy Otte, Matt Schmenk, Blake Sizemore and Tyler Strauer.

