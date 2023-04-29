EDGERTON — A second season for a new drive-in theater here is about to begin, one in which the owner hopes to build a following for the future.
Fleo’s Flick’s Drive-In Theater, located along U.S. 6 on the eastern edge of this Williams County town, opened last July, according to the drive-in’s owner/manager, Khris Sines, bringing to fruition a project that began in October 2021.
He said about 50 vehicles showed up that first night, and it was “slow going throughout the year,” what with the theater being new and not much advertising to promote it, “but we hope this year to be bigger.”
The theater will open for the season this year during the weekend of May 5-6 (Friday and Saturday) with a double feature — the Wizard of Oz (1939) at dusk followed by Twister (1996). Each is based on a tornado theme — especially Twister — and this is no coincidence as Sines seeks to present double features with similarities.
“I try to do theme-type weekends,” he said.
Sines has access to many movies as he has licensing through Warner Brothers, Paramount, Universal and Sony.
The business is truly a family enterprise, with Sines’ relatives helping out on movie nights, so labor costs are kept to a minimum. That helps to make tickets reasonable and concession prices at just $1, no matter whether it’s candy, drinks or popcorn. Food truck vendors are available as well.
Movies are scheduled to run into October, and on every third weekend a free-will donation will be taken up for a charitable cause.
The parking space in front of the big screen — measuring 60 feet by 30 feet and 45 feet high — has room for 200 vehicles, according to Sines. So far, the theater hasn’t filled those spaces on any given night as the largest attendance last year was about 60 vehicles, he said.
However, Sines said the business did not lose money last year, and he is hopeful for bigger things in 2023.
“I’m hoping to grow and keep growing,” he said. “... I have a five-year outlook. I’m not going anywhere.”
Too, he hopes to add outside restrooms to replace the portable facilities now used and expand the facility’s playground/recreation area. When the theater is not in operation, flea markets are held on Sundays.
The story behind the business name is a tip of the hat to Sines’ father, Leo, who passed away some time ago. Because his dad was short, Kristopher’s friends sometimes called him “Fleo” as a play on his name and the word “flea.”
Thus became Fleo’s Flick’s.
Sines said he grew up with 50s nostalgia because of his dad, and this led to the drive-in theater idea. Such theaters were popular decades ago.
“After he had passed we were trying to figure out what to do with some land out here,” Kristopher explained during an interview this week near the theater site in Edgerton, “and we said we should start a drive-in movie.”
Leo had had speakers and materials from the former Hub Drive-In theater in Bryan, long since closed, according to Sines.
“... I just kind of in his memory decided, ‘let’s do it,’” he explained.
Fleo’s Flick’s is not the only drive-in theater in northwest Ohio.
Field of Dreams Drive-in Theater, located at V602 Township Road 6, just northeast of Liberty Center in Henry County, has been in operation for more than 15 years. That theater planned to show movies this weekend.
Field of Dreams was built in 2007 with a single screen, expanding to two in 2010, according to its website.
Owned by Rod and Donna Saunders family, Field of Dreams also has a location in Tiffin, and they own the Bryan Theatre in downtown Bryan.
