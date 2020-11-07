Eden Place opens
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce

The newest addition to the GlennPark of Defiance campus, Eden Place, is now open. The state-of-the-art building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments. It is located at 2429 William A. Diehl Court, Defiance. Shown at the official ribbon cutting are, Patty Badenhop (left), hospitality coordinator; Dodi Thompson, GlennPark administrator; and Sarah Tackett, executive director and CEO of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce.

Load comments