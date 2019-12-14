Those looking to shop local this holiday season have another new option in downtown Defiance.
Defiance resident Pauletta Cox and her daughter, Andie Imthurn, opened their shop, Eclectic Wallflower Boutique, last month at 511 Second St., Suite 102.
The store, which opened its doors Nov. 25, offers a selection of blouses and other clothing items, like hats, headbands, beanies and scarves, as well as an array of Paparazzi fashion jewelry.
Much of the jewelry can be purchased for $5 (the owner calls them “Pauletta’s $5 pretties), and all items at the store cost $25 or less, making it a good option for those looking to save a little cash this holiday season.
“I’ve been selling the jewelry for about two years, and I needed a bigger space, so we decided to expand our space and add in some other items,” said Cox, who previously sold the baubles out of her home.
The shop can be accessed by entering the alleyway next to Linda’s Glass Gallery — look for the pink door.
“People are finding (the shop) just fine, because I think I have enough signage around the alley, but that’s why we painted the door a different color,” Cox said.
Cox said she noticed just a small increase in foot traffic after the Clinton Street bridge reopened Dec. 2.
The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It also can be found on Facebook by searching for Eclectic Wallflower.
Cox said she is currently in the process of constructing a website, which can be found at paulettas500pretties.com.
“The downtown area needs some more life to it, they need to bring more businesses downtown,” Cox said. “We need to bring people back downtown to shop and support the small businesses.”
