Eclectic Wallflower re-opening
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce

The Eclectic Wallflower Boutique celebrated its grand reopening at 520 Clinton St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. The unique boutique offers everything in the store for $25 or less. Pictured from left are: Colin White; Sarah Tackett, Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce executive director; Pauletta Cox, Andie Imthurn and Dan Cox.

Load comments