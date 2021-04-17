MAUMEE — Normal spring increases in sales activity, coupled with relaxing COVID-19 policies, created a very busy March real estate market as buyer demand continued largely unabated in the face of rising home prices and mortgage rates.
Existing home sellers and new construction activity continue to remain below levels necessary to bring the market back into balance, pointing to a busy and competitive buyer market in the coming months.
While many home builders are working to increase their activity, the cost of lumber and other materials and a backlogged supply chain continue to limit new home construction and have increased costs substantially. New methods of construction, including 3D printed homes, could speed construction and reduce costs in the future, but realistically are several years away from making a measurable impact in the market.
Northwest Ohio Realtors (NOR) has more than 1,800 members dedicated to serving the needs of home sellers and buyers in Northwest Ohio and the surrounding area, including Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Williams, Hancock, Wyandot, Paulding and Putnam counties.
In March, new listings in Northwest Ohio increased for the first time in 2021. Compared to March 2020, new listings were up 6.4%.
This month, closed sales were up once again. March 2021 delivered 835 closed sales, reflecting an increase of 10% from March 2020.
Inventory has held steady in the first two months of the new year but continues to fall short when compared with previous years. The March market now sees four months of supply inventory which is down 20% from the same time in 2020. This inventory decline has been predicted by NAR, however, these numbers continue to uphold the strong sellers’ market which has gripped the industry.
Homes sold in March 2021 averaged 76 days on the market — an almost 25% decrease from the same time last year. Additionally, homes sold in the area are receiving an average of 100% of the listing price, up 3.4% from the March 2020 average.
In Northwest Ohio, the median home price in March 2021 was $153,000 — up slightly from February 2021, and significantly higher than March 2020 ($135,000). This continues to follow the national trend of rising year-to-date prices identified by the National Association of Realtors.
Comprehensive housing reports for Northwest Ohio can be found by visiting the NOR website — nworealtors.com. Call the NOR office at 419-535-3222 for more information about these reports.
