Premier Bank has announced the addition of Ross Durham as AVP, branch manager of the Napoleon Main office.
Durham most recently served as AVP, branch manager of a regional bank headquartered in Columbus where he successfully led the project team for digital banking to provide tools, resources, and products directly to customers. In his new role, he will lead his team to deliver an exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on driving growth and developing key business and community relationships. Durham will work to effectively represent the bank in the Napoleon community while proactively helping clients succeed financially.
“My favorite parts of this job are building close relationships with so many members of our community and being able to better understand their hopes, goals, and dreams,” explained Durham. “To be able to watch their lives evolve over time through the partnerships we develop is inspiring. This work strengthens our communities, teaches our children and helps our businesses thrive. All of that stems from putting our customers first in all that we do here at Premier Bank.”
Durham is actively involved in the local Napoleon community. He currently serves on the Henry County Chamber of Commerce Board and Napoleon City Council. He also enjoys teaching financial education classes for Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio. He currently resides in Napoleon with his wife, Jessica and their children, Kinsley, Reece and Blakely.
Durham’s office is located at 625 Scott Street in Napoleon. He can be contacted at 419-599-2033 or RDurham@YourPremierBank.com.
