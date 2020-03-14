Downtown Roots
Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce photo

The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of its newest member business, Downtown Roots, Thursday afternoon. Located at 311 Clinton St., Defiance, Downtown Roots is owned by Julianna Kunesh. Pictured at the grand opening, from left are: Tish Tingle-Rau, Michaela Adams, Janelle Duma, Sara Tackett (Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce), Kunesh, Joy Grahn, Kayla Johnson and Tiffany Slausser.

